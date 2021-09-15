microsoft-users-can-now-login-without-using-passwords

From this Wednesday (11) , Microsoft accounts may waive the use of passwords for authentication. Months after appearing as an alternative to business profiles, regular users are also given the ability to log in without having to fill in password fields, using only complementary verification mechanisms instead.
On the new login, users will be able to confirm their identity via Windows Hello, password physical security, SMS, email or Microsoft Authenticator app. For the company, creating a world without passwords is an important need to reduce the occurrence of unauthorized access, since the most common passwords are easy to bypass.