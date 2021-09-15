will-doctor-strange-be-the-new-leader-of-the-avengers?-the-mcu-already-shows-that-yes

Cumberbatch’s reaction is a good indication for this, but the truth is that the MCU itself is already giving There are strong indications that Doctor Strange will assume this role very soon. Just see how most of the stories presented so far in Phase 4 are related to the hero and everything seems to converge on Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse, by WandaVision to Spider-Man: No Return Home, passing through Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and even Loki

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Also, there is the fact that we are talking about a character with a power level actually much higher than the others. Although Captain Marvel was introduced as someone very strong—remember, she took on Thanos one-on-one—the whole mystical element of Stephen Strange seems to be on a different level. Not by chance, he was largely responsible for part of the action of Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimatum.

Not to mention that, within the story, the character is vain enough to put himself in this leadership role. Unlike a Spider-Man who is more concerned with taking care of his neighborhood than patrolling the world or Carol Danvers herself, who continues to patrol space (and seems to use this as an excuse to get away from conversations), Doctor Strange has already shown like that importance—something he flaunts well with the title of Supreme Earth Mage.

In the comics, Doctor Strange pulls this leadership in part of the entire Marvel universe (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Comics)