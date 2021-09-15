lineageos-18.1-extends-support-to-5-new-phones;-know-what-they-are

LineageOS is an interesting alternative route to follow outside the control of manufacturers and brands to get Android updates. This Wednesday (10), more devices enter the compatibility list of this custom ROM dear to many. LineageOS: what it is and which phones support this “alternative Android”

Going beyond Android and iOS : meet 10 alternative mobile operating systems

LineageOS 18.1 takes Android 10 to more than

cell phone models

Currently, LineageOS continues in its version 18.1 — edition that led to the update to more than 60 cell phone models, many of them abandoned by their own manufacturers . Today, the following models are included in this list:

Asus Zenfone 8;

Lenovo Z5 GT;

Poco X3 NFC;



SHIFT SHIFT6mq;

Sony Xperia Z2.

Of this list, only the Poco X3 NFC LineageOS Wiki page is not available at the time of writing this news, but it shouldn’t be long before the download indications appear on the web.

Using LineageOS is a good solution to ensure extended support for security packages and updates to Android. Updates to this custom ROM tend to take a while to be released to the general public, but they are practically guaranteed — something that manufacturers are not always able to comply with. complicated, so it’s good to study the steps well beforehand. A poorly done process can cause quite inconvenient headaches, so it is also interesting to have a spare device to overcome any problems. Anyone who wants to, can check and download everything from the official website of LineageOS.

Source: LineageOS