us-to-investigate-other-automakers-because-of-tesla;-understand

Investigations into Tesla’s AutoPilot failures spilled over into other automakers. The United States authorities requested that the NHTSA (the agency that regulates traffic in the country) also collect data from the semi-autonomous driving systems of vehicles from Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan, Stellantis and General Motors.

Even if Tesla’s flaws are at the heart of all the problems, it would be natural for other companies also come into the government’s sights, after all. they also offer similar solutions to the Elon Musk automaker and support factories in the United States. The request made by the NHTSA department specializing in faults and investigations requires all the data from manufacturers that have to do with level 2 autonomous driving systems.

Although they also enter the cake, all these companies have more time to present their information. The date stipulated by the authorities was 17 November, almost a month ahead of Tesla, who needs to hand over his data to investigators by day 17 of October. If this decision is not complied with, economic sanctions could reach US$

million.