winged-dragon!-new-pterosaur-discovered-in-chile's-atacama-desert

Chilean paleontologists discovered, in the city of Calama, in the Atacama Desert, the preserved fossil of a pterosaur that lived there millions of years in the Jurassic period. The creature, a flying reptile and not a dinosaur, belongs to the subfamily Ramphorhynchinae and would have lived in the megacontinent of Gondwana, which today constitutes the continents of the Southern Hemisphere.

With an elongated tail and sharp, pointy teeth, the animal measured about 1.8 meters to 2 meters from one wing tip to the other, and was possibly the largest in its family. It still had its head down, and a long, pointed muzzle. These characteristics caused researchers to classify the creature as a “winged dragon”.