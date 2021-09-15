what-are-the-main-differences-between-coolers?

Cooling is one of the essential features of computers. Whether they are notebooks or desktops, air circulation inside your PC is very important to avoid overheating and enjoy better machine performance. Therefore, the fans also known as “Fans” or “Coolers”, are components that are present in all computers.

Therefore, the Fans are responsible for throwing the air out of the case by cooling the other parts of the computer. But, there are some important differences between their models.

There are faster, quieter and even more colorful models with RGB colors. Also, some people even use two or more Coolers on their computer. So, in this article let’s talk about some of the main differences between Cooler models. See the next lines!

What are the main differences between Cooler models?

Size

Before to buy a Cooler, it is very important to check its size and thickness, ok? The CPU Cooler is limited by the available space between the heatsink and the motherboard. So, in some cases a thinner model might be ideal, somewhere between 2.5 cm to 1.5 cm.

Now, the Computer Case has a little more space for various Coolers sizes. So, whenever you can, opt for a bigger Cooler, but keep in mind that this is not the main feature, ok?

Speed ​​x Silent Rotation

You can imagine that a fan that spins very fast, makes a lot of noise, right? But, not all are like that. There are models that are quieter, you can find this out by checking the frequency in dB (decibels). The lower the frequency in decibels, the quieter the Cooler rotation will be.