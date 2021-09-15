Sonos launches new generation of Beam Soundbar and adds Dolby Atmos support

Sonos, the American audio device company, recently updated its Beam line of compact soundbars. Despite having a very similar look to the previous model, the new generation brings several new features and changes in the internal construction.

    The new product dispenses with the fabric on the front grille, which is replaced by perforated polycarbonate. In addition, the soundbar remains with a smaller body than the soundbars of the Arc series, the brand’s top-of-the-line. In total there are two color options — white and black — the edges are rounded and touch controls at the top can pause or play content, as well as activate an internal microphone.

    Finish has polycarbonate on the front (Image : Disclosure/Sonos)

    The biggest news of the new generation is in the support Dolby Atmos, with multi-channel cinema audio that simulates a set of speakers scattered around the room. The product also features an HDMI eARC input for playback of sound content with less compression, in addition to the Dolby Digital Plus and Multichannel PCM standard. In addition, Beam Soundbar supports 3D music services such as Amazon Music and Apple Music. The Beam Soundbar processor is also new and about 50% faster, which allows compatibility with more audio formats.

    According to Sonos, Improvements were made to the speakers themselves and also to the software that controls the transducer interactions, with two new matrices that apply techniques based on frequencies and rhythms to separate what is heard at ear level from the sounds that arise above the head. According to the brand, Beam Soundbar applies “psychoacoustic techniques” to mimic the experience of movie theaters, or at least much more complex audio systems. In total, the device offers a central tweeter, four woofers and three low-frequency passive radiators.

    Internal construction has been improved (Image: Disclosure/Sonos)

    Device connectivity supports multi-room sound with other Sonos products in addition to possibility of audio equalization based on ambient acoustic conditions via Trueplay on iOS devices. The Beam Soundbar supports voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, and works with AirPlay 2. It can be connected via dual band WiFi and Ethernet port, has NFC for easy initial setup and has an infrared sensor for remote controls.

    Price and availability

    Product is available in black and white (Image: Disclosure/Sonos)

    The second generation Sonos Beam Soundbar will cost 362 dollars (about BRL 2.362 in direct conversion) — that is, an increase of 50 dollars (BRL 262) compared to the previous model. The product is already available on the brand’s official website, but deliveries will only start on October 5.

    Source: TechRadar

