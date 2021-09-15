sonos-launches-new-generation-of-beam-soundbar-and-adds-dolby-atmos-support

The biggest news of the new generation is in the support Dolby Atmos, with multi-channel cinema audio that simulates a set of speakers scattered around the room. The product also features an HDMI eARC input for playback of sound content with less compression, in addition to the Dolby Digital Plus and Multichannel PCM standard. In addition, Beam Soundbar supports 3D music services such as Amazon Music and Apple Music. The Beam Soundbar processor is also new and about 50% faster, which allows compatibility with more audio formats.

According to Sonos, Improvements were made to the speakers themselves and also to the software that controls the transducer interactions, with two new matrices that apply techniques based on frequencies and rhythms to separate what is heard at ear level from the sounds that arise above the head. According to the brand, Beam Soundbar applies “psychoacoustic techniques” to mimic the experience of movie theaters, or at least much more complex audio systems. In total, the device offers a central tweeter, four woofers and three low-frequency passive radiators.

Internal construction has been improved (Image: Disclosure/Sonos)

Device connectivity supports multi-room sound with other Sonos products in addition to possibility of audio equalization based on ambient acoustic conditions via Trueplay on iOS devices. The Beam Soundbar supports voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant, and works with AirPlay 2. It can be connected via dual band WiFi and Ethernet port, has NFC for easy initial setup and has an infrared sensor for remote controls.