sonos-launches-new-generation-of-beam-soundbar-and-adds-dolby-atmos-support

Sonos, the American audio device company, recently updated its Beam line of compact soundbars. Despite having a very similar look to the previous model, the new generation brings several new features and changes in the internal construction.
- Sony presents a new soundbar with Dolby Atmos support and 362 degrees
audio
The new product dispenses with the fabric on the front grille, which is replaced by perforated polycarbonate. In addition, the soundbar remains with a smaller body than the soundbars of the Arc series, the brand’s top-of-the-line. In total there are two color options — white and black — the edges are rounded and touch controls at the top can pause or play content, as well as activate an internal microphone.
The second generation Sonos Beam Soundbar will cost 362 dollars (about BRL 2.362 in direct conversion) — that is, an increase of 50 dollars (BRL 262) compared to the previous model. The product is already available on the brand’s official website, but deliveries will only start on October 5.
Source: TechRadar
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
503477 503477