forza-horizon-5-and-halo-infinite-will-have-editions-with-exclusive-gifts-in-brazil

Xbox Brazil announced this Wednesday (249 ) which will launch exclusive packages for the physical versions of the games Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite in Brazilian retail. In addition to the discs, the boxes will feature a custom Forza Horizon cap and a Halo-themed deck of cards.
Deck of cards is inspired by elements from the Halo universe (Photo: Disclosure/Xbox)
“ Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are two of the most anticipated franchises by fans and, therefore, we thought of giving this gift to you”, says Bruno Motta, manager Xbox senior in Brazil, in a press release. “Both the Forza cap and the Halo deck are exclusive items for Brazilian consumers.”
Forza Horizon 5 is set to be released on November 9th , with setting in Mexico and more than 249 vehicles available. Already Halo Infinite should arrive on December 8th, with a brand new story for the franchise and a free multiplayer mode.
