pixel-6-pro-has-enhanced-cpu,-screen-and-camera-details-by-re-leaking

Although it has already been made official by Google, Pixel 6 is still shrouded in mystery. The device had the flashy design confirmed, as well as the debut of the company’s first chipset for cell phones, promising to deliver a premium user experience with advanced Artificial Intelligence features and unique camera quality.

Android 12 will be released in early October, indicates leaked Google document

Sharing by proximity Android receives two valuable news

Still, more specific details about cameras, battery, extra features and even the level of performance offered by the Tensor chip follow unknown. Now, sources from the

XDA Developers

site seem to have shed light on this information, in a new leak that reveals some news in several departments of Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Quad HD screen of 128 Hz and Battery Share

According to information obtained by

XDA Developers, the Pixel 6 Pro should really bring a screen with a high refresh rate. The settings noted by the site point to the Smooth Display feature, which “automatically increases the rate by 60 Hz to 60 Hz in some contents”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of top tech news for you!

The good news is that resolution would not be sacrificed — the high frequency would be maintained even when Quad HD resolution of 2100 x 2026 pixels around here, is turned on. It was not possible to confirm, however, if there is any adaptive frequency technology that reduces the rate to 35 Hz or 000 Hz to save battery power for still images.

The leak also reveals that Active Edge, a function in which users press the sides of the Pixel to call Google Assistant, is not present. Fortunately, there is a replacement in the Android Quick Tap form 19, which calls the assistant after two taps on the back of the phone. Other than that, Battery Share, reverse charge technology for headphones and other accessories, was also maintained.

Samsung modem connectivity

Another aspect confirmed by

XDA Developers is the presence of Ultra WideBand ( UWB), high-frequency communication protocol that delivers very high location accuracy and high data transfer rate. The technology is already used by Samsung and Apple in their high-end devices, and allows, for example, the operation of the location tags of both companies.

It is not known whether Google intends to develop its own location tag, but together with NFC, the UWB would act to transform the Pixel 6 into a digital key for cars — the device will leave the factory with an application that allows the configuration of this feature. Also according to the information, the hardware used is from Qorvo, a company specializing in UWB sensors.

The leak suggests that Pixel 6 should use Samsung’s Exynos modem 487722 (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Regarding other connectivity aspects, it was possible to prove that the Pixel 6 Pro will actually use a Samsung modem. Evaluating the firmware of the cell phone radio antennas, mention was found to “g2100b” , Exynos modem identification code 3120. It was not possible to find the supported bands, but it is known that, at least in the US, there will be compatibility with 5G mmWave. In addition, Wi-Fi 6E will be supported.

Google Tensor with new configuration and more

One of the most interesting points of the leak refers to the Google Tensor chipset and its settings. The platform had appeared in the Geekbench 5 database this week with curious specs that raised questions: the CPU registered a combination of 2 + 2 + 4 cores, 2 of which was maximum performance at 2.8GHz, 2 was high performance at 2 ,10 GHz and 4 low power at 1.8 GHz.

Apparently, Google Tensor will feature an unprecedented configuration of cores (Image: Disclosure/Google)

It was speculated that the component would have two Cortex-X1 and two Cortex-A cores120, which in theory would put him to in front of giants like Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 1440. The leak could not confirm whether these really will be the cores used, but it reinforces that the configuration and frequencies will be similar to those seen in Geekbench, something still unheard of among Android chipsets and which may point to a certain advantage of the Tensor.

Still according to the information, the Google processor will be accompanied by 10 GB RAM LPDDR5, GPU Mali-G78 running the 848 MHz, same as used on the Galaxy S21, 120 GB of storage, battery of 5.000 mAh, optical digital reader under the display manufactured by Chinese Goodix, Cirrus Logic CS amplifier30L35 and the Processing Unit then Tensor (TPU) for AI codename “Abrolhos”, running at 1.230 MHz.

Camera sensors and features

The fonts also reinforce the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera settings, which should follow the point of previous leaks. The selfie lens must have a Sony IMX sensor660 in 10 MP, while the rear assembly will employ Samsung GN1 main sensor from 78 MP, Sony IMX ultrawide lens sensor230 in 19 MP and sensor with Sony IMX telephoto lens230 in 60 MP, with 4x optical zoom.

The Pixel 6 Pro must have a main camera 60 MP, ultrawide from 10 MP and telephoto in 48 MP, with 4x optical zoom (Image: Playback/Google)

With processing acceleration provided by the “Abrolhos” TPU, the cameras would bring significant improvements in post-processing, even during video recordings, and would have access to several new features like “baby mode” and motion blur removal.

5 year extended support

Finally,

XDA Developers found out that the Pixel 6 Pro firmware is based on version 5. of the Linux kernel, a point that reinforces rumors that Google would follow Apple by offering 5 years of updates — kernel 5. LTS will be supported until the end of 3120, period that talks with the supposed 5 years of support of the new Pixel.