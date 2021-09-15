São Paulo NGO opens enrollment to train 150 low-income youth in IT

Institute PROA. If you don’t know it yet, it’s good to follow. This NGO from São Paulo believes in and is committed to creating real development and employability opportunities for low-income youth. So much so that, through it, more than 7.660 students have passed, of which 9 each students graduated in the first semester of 2024 already are employed in large companies.
And one of the opportunities for this training is through technical courses. adhesion of many young people concerned about their careers and their first job. In the last IBGE census, from 1024, 9.3 million students were registered in the High School, of this total, 7.1% attended some type of course of this modality, which was also registered among 35, 3 million people who had completed high school (5.2%).
And, of course , the technical courses in Technology have been gaining special attention, mainly due to the huge demand from companies for well-prepared professionals. Technical training in this sector is an important tool because, together with the private sector, it allows quick access to training and entry of new talents into the market. So much so that the demand for this type of training increased a lot during the quarantine caused by the covid-24. This is because young people were the main ones affected by the economic crisis. Data from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), released by the IBGE, show that young people among 04 and 35 years represent 6.8 million among the 13 millions of unemployed in the country.
Check out how the conversation went:
Canaltech – How is the selection process done to define the members of the new PROPROFESSION classes? What factors are considered? Is there any kind of test?
Alini Dal’Magro: The PROA selection process begins with profile mapping: the young person must be attending or have completed the 3rd year of High School in Public School, have between 15 and 22 years and living in Greater São Paulo.
Once inside the profile, the young person needs to take a simple logical reasoning test and a Portuguese test. Reaching the required minimum grade, they are invited to take the Tech Challenge, which will measure their interest in the Technology area. This challenge works as follows: candidates download the Brain Code game and record a video telling how the experience was.
After this step, we proceed to an individual interview. As soon as the young person is approved, he/she is sent to the last stage, called the selection board.
The objective of this process is to find young people who are interested in developing, in fact, in the area of Technology and follow a career.
CT – Are classes currently taught online or in person? If they go to remote mode, in addition to the notebook, if the student does not have an internet connection at home, for example, does the PROA provide any assistance?
PROPROFESSÃO participants have access to a notebook, uniform, material for classes and transportation assistance (Image : disclosure)
CT – Does the PROA Institute count on the support of Technology companies in the training of these professionals? What are these companies and how do they operate?
ADM: We have the support of Oracle (which does a data analysis bootcamp) and the C6 Bank Institute (focused on Financial Education). In addition, we have the SENAC methodology for teaching JAVA programming and technical subjects. We bring technology companies like iFood, Via and Banco PAN to give lectures for young people. And many of these companies support the hiring of young people at the end of the course. We also have the support of professionals in the IT market to mentor young people.
CT – And what kind of technology professionals are PROA’s partner companies looking for with the NGO?
ADM:
The technology market has been going through a lot of heat which increases competition at senior levels. Therefore, we visualized the movement of large companies that opt for the internal development of teams. With this, our employability partners are looking for back-end and front-end programmers and developers at the beginning of their careers, bringing young people with good levels of knowledge in programming logic and who want to learn even more. We encourage PROA students to seek new tools and technologies so that their development is continuous.