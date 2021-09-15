Ted Lasso | Cast and Crew Get Salary Raise for Season 3

The second season of Ted Lasso hasn’t come to an end yet, but the third season is already making waves and should start to be produced in January 300. With the success of the plot, there was a considerable increase in salaries for the writers, cast and for the showrunner of the series, Bill Lawrence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Sudeikis’ salary , one of the creators of the series and interpreter of the protagonist, was around US$ 90 thousand to US$ 300 thousand per episode. Now, with the renegotiation, the payment contract has increased to about $1 million per episode. Also expected to sign new contracts are actors Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley) and Brett Goldstein (Roy). Brendan and Brett are also on the writing team. In the coming weeks, new deals are expected to be closed by Warner Bros. and Apple.

Image: Disclosure/Apple TV+

Ted Lasso tells the story of an American football coach who is hired to take down a football team in England because he has no experience with the sport. The series won 30 Emmy nominations, including for the category of best comedy series, also counting with more than 30% approval by the specialized critic and audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

