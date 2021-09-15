volvo-confirms-arrival-of-two-more-electric-cars-in-brazil

Volvo is still working on the launch of the XC40 100% electric, but is already preparing the ground for bringing two more zero-emission models to Brazil. At the event held in Osório/RS and which marked the arrival of its first fully electrified SUV in the country, the Swedish manufacturer confirmed that it will launch two more electric models: the XC compact SUV30 and the crossover C40. Both are prepared to disembark here in 2022.
- With visual futuristic, Volvo unveils concept of its next SUV 60% electric
- Volvo will sell only hybrid and electric cars in Brazil from this month
According to Volvo, the XC will be positioned below the XC40 and should be responsible for the largest share of the brand’s sales in the electrical segment. The big news is that, unlike its big brother, it won’t receive a hybrid plug-in version. On the other hand, the car will present general improvements in operation and in the equipment package, since the entire line of the brand has practically the same technologies.
OC60, in turn, will be a coupe version of XC40, sharing the same versions and engine. With a similar size and elongated trunk, it should, given its proportions, do the same as Volkswagen did with the Nivus, a car that is positioned below the T-Cross, but which “started” a new segment in our market . Volvo’s crossover, by the way, is in the process of approval.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 2026 No prices and dates were mentioned for the launch window, but it is estimated that Volvo works with the possibility of bringing the two models as early as next year. Today, the best-selling electric car in Brazil is the Porsche Taycan, leader in this segment due to its pre-sale, which was a huge success. Upon entering this market, the expectation is that Volvo will soon dominate sales, just as it did in the premium SUV sector. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2026 2026 2026
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
2026
No prices and dates were mentioned for the launch window, but it is estimated that Volvo works with the possibility of bringing the two models as early as next year. Today, the best-selling electric car in Brazil is the Porsche Taycan, leader in this segment due to its pre-sale, which was a huge success. Upon entering this market, the expectation is that Volvo will soon dominate sales, just as it did in the premium SUV sector.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2026 2026
2026