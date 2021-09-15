volvo-confirms-arrival-of-two-more-electric-cars-in-brazil

Volvo is still working on the launch of the XC40 100% electric, but is already preparing the ground for bringing two more zero-emission models to Brazil. At the event held in Osório/RS and which marked the arrival of its first fully electrified SUV in the country, the Swedish manufacturer confirmed that it will launch two more electric models: the XC compact SUV30 and the crossover C40. Both are prepared to disembark here in 2022.

With visual futuristic, Volvo unveils concept of its next SUV 60% electric

Volvo will sell only hybrid and electric cars in Brazil from this month

Volvo will manufacture cars with sustainable steel from 2022

According to Volvo, the XC will be positioned below the XC40 and should be responsible for the largest share of the brand’s sales in the electrical segment. The big news is that, unlike its big brother, it won’t receive a hybrid plug-in version. On the other hand, the car will present general improvements in operation and in the equipment package, since the entire line of the brand has practically the same technologies.

OC60, in turn, will be a coupe version of XC40, sharing the same versions and engine. With a similar size and elongated trunk, it should, given its proportions, do the same as Volkswagen did with the Nivus, a car that is positioned below the T-Cross, but which “started” a new segment in our market . Volvo’s crossover, by the way, is in the process of approval.