why-don't-poisonous-animals-die-with-their-own-toxins?

Have you ever heard that expression “taste of its own poison”? Why doesn’t this happen to animals that are actually poisonous? The ability of these animals to avoid self-intoxication has intrigued scientists for a long time, and it now stars in a study at the University of California, San Francisco.

The study focused mainly on small poisonous frogs, from the family Dendrobatidae — which they live in the rainforests of South and Central America. A single frog carries enough poison to kill adult humans. They are not born poisonous, but acquire their poisonous chemical substance by eating insects and other arthropods — and of the genus Phyllobates, which employ a toxin called batrachotoxin, which acts by interrupting the transport of sodium ions in and out of cells.

Batrachotoxin causes the ion channels to remain open, resulting in a free flow of positively charged ions in the cells. If they fail to close, the entire system will lose its ability to transmit electrical signals. Basically, we need these channels to open and close to generate electricity that moves our brain or heart muscles, for example. If the channels simply remain open, there is no cardiac or neural activity.