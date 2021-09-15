When art, commerce and technology meet — Pleasure, NFT-commerce!

You may have heard in recent months about our actions regarding the growing ecosystem of cryptoactives. Our idea is, basically, to unite the worlds of digital and fiat currencies through a global program that presents actions in different dimensions, in selected markets. But above all, we seek to build a bridge between the crypto universe and Visa’s global network. We call this strategy the “Network of Networks” because it goes beyond and transcends the basic concept that Visa is only involved in payments through credit, debit or prepaid credentials.

NFT of the DOGE meme almost beats the US$ 550 million

NFTs handled more than US$3 billion in August

What is NFT and how is it moving the internet

In a few musical notes, what are we doing:

We enable in our settlement and treasury systems the acceptance of a stablecoin, to USDC. It is a class of cryptocurrencies that tries to offer price stability, as it is guaranteed by a reserve asset. Stablecoins provide instant processing, security or privacy of cryptocurrency payments, and stable valuations with no fiat currency volatility. That is, in addition to the 69 fiat currencies that today the Visa accepts and processes, we now accept and process the first stablecoin. It’s an iconic movement with no turning back!

We are working with more than 50 customers in issuing and accepting payment credentials in the cryptoeconomy universe. We provide APIs designed to improve the experience of customers who wish to purchase related products and services to the digital universe. And, in my opinion the most important role, we are working to socialize information about cryptocurrencies and educate consumers about blockchain technology. NFT: a valuable digital asset In this article, I would like to highlight a dimension that has been drawing the attention of specialists in the sectors of technology and economics – and of digital artists, collectors and galleries of art. These are NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The NFT is a kind of digital certificate, established via blockchain, which defines originality and exclusivity to digital goods and media – such as images, videos, drawings, GIFs, digitized works of art. It’s an interesting intersection between a new form of commerce + technology + art. They offer a way to establish ownership and authenticity of a digital good, which has historically been difficult as digital files can be copied infinitely, multiplying in the piracy process. NFT is one of Visa’s big bets for the future (Image: Visa) Part of the attention focused on the The subject is also due to the million-dollar sums that have been used to purchase this type of digital asset. For example, NFTs achieved $1 billion in payment volume in the first weeks of August alone 2021, in relation to less than US$ 69 millions throughout the year of 660. One of the most illustrative cases of this new generation of consumers and sellers is the digital work “Everydays: The First 5000 Days

”, by artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple. In March of this year, this item sold for US$ 100 millions at the famous Christie’s gallery. The sale places him “among the three most valuable living artists” in the world, according to the auction house. And why Is Visa actively participating in this new segment? We were the first large payment network to invest in and integrate the cryptocurrency infrastructure into our network . We want to maintain our position by becoming the first network to recognize the opportunity and help accelerate the adoption of NFT-commerce

. Clearly, NFTs can play an important role in the future of retail, social media, entertainment and commerce. There are other reasons that make us move in this direction, such as: Facilitating trade is what we do best. We are the network that works for everyone. NFTs are no exception;

We expect this rapid growth to continue as new NFT use cases and solutions emerge;

We want to play a leading role in connecting consumers and sellers of NFT-commerce;

NFTs have several unique properties that set them apart as a new trade category. We can support you with technology and security;