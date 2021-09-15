you-tend-to-listen-only-to-what-you-want-and-ignore-the-rest,-study-points

People tend to listen to what they want, and ignore what is not convenient for them and what they prefer not to be true. At least, that’s what an Oxford University study claims.

According to this article, people with similar ideas tend to become more biased when they exchange beliefs with each other. Motivated beliefs (and the reasoning behind them) can generate serious trends as they have been speculated to explain the proliferation of misinformation in online forums.

Researchers used laboratory experiments to study whether these biases in beliefs became more severe when people exchanged these thoughts with each other. The team compared individuals based on their score on an IQ test, such that both members scored above the median or both members scored below the median. The subjects then exchanged beliefs about a proposition they both wanted to believe was true: that they were in the high IQ group.