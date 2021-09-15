what-is-social-engineering?-see-how-to-avoid-security-issues

of contacts Have you ever received that “check out this amazing site” from your brother’s email? Better to be suspicious.

In some cases, criminals can hack into an email account without the her access data are leaked, in order to perform the spamming of contacts.

Pretext

Some criminals make use of pretexts, that is, stories, to try to snare the victims s. Appealing to the human inclination to want to help others, users receive emails from Nigerian princes who have recently lost their father, and who need 500 to take the throne. The person, moved by the narrative, clicks on the link in the e-mail and ends up downloading several viruses on his computer.

Cultivation

Some social engineering cases may even involve direct communication between the attacker and the potential victim, with building a relationship between the two while actually the attacker just wants to steal data. Cases even of people pretending to be in love with a victim can occur, where the vulnerability caused by the period of emotions on the surface ends up causing the person to leak sensitive information to the other.

How to protect yourself from social engineering

It is difficult to defend against social engineering, as these frauds are made to exploit human impulses and errors, which are not as simple to fix as a software update. However, there are several tips that can help you better identify and prevent scam attempts. In most cases they are procedures to check the veracity of the information received, a necessary and important process.

Check the source

Did you receive an email from a company? Check the sender. Found a USB drive out of nowhere on your desk? Try to trace the device’s origin before connecting it to your computer. Checking the source is a process that does not require much effort, and can save you a lot of stress in the future.

Even small details, such as spelling errors in a supposed official communication of a bank, can bring up suspicious, so keep an eye out. As a last resort, contact the person who is supposedly asking for something by phone or other legitimate means. Your doubts will surely be resolved and you will remain safe.

See what they know about you

Did you get a call from the bank and it didn’t start with the clerk asking security questions, but asking your name or some other personal information? It’s quite possible that it was a scam. Even email communications have small details to identify that they are real, as in the case of the Nota Fiscal Gaucha, which always has a safety phrase chosen by the user in the header of the email. The lack of this information should always be noted.

Keep calm

Social engineering often depends on a sense of urgency. In an example outside the digital world, if you get a phone call saying your mother has been kidnapped, your first reaction is to get desperate. However, if you calm down and get in touch with her, the bad guy loses all the advantage he had in the coup.

Criminals expect their targets, both in the digital and the real world , do not think too much about what is happening. If you can stay calm and search, for example. through the official contact of the company that is supposedly contacting you, you will easily see how easy it is to break the criminals’ goals.

Ask identification

Did you receive a phone call that is already asking for a lot of personal information? Ask who the operator works with and what his or her name is, or hang up and get in touch with the institution’s official numbers. Do not accept questions outright, treat your data with care and always investigate what is really going on.

Use a good spam filter Always check if your email has a good spam filter. Various filters use different types of information to determine which messages might be malicious. They also have a database that allows you to identify suspicious links or dangerous attachments, in addition to having an IP list of suspicious senders, which are automatically blocked if they reach your inbox. This is real? Hardly a Nigerian prince will need real yours. (Image: Reproduction/Westein)

How many people have you heard who received an email out of nowhere and became overnight millionaires to the day? Yeah, none. Whenever you receive a message or phone call, try to identify if it has a real chance of happening. The famous e-mail from the Nigerian prince asking 93 Royals to take the throne is totally unrealistic, for example. Just, as stated above, stay calm and reflect a little.

Protect your devices

As stated at the beginning of this session, defending against social engineering attacks is not an easy process. However, if you fall into one, if your devices are up-to-date with antivirus and the most current software updates, the impact of an intrusion can be lessened. Also, avoid using the same password on all accounts. If credentials are varied, in the event that a leak occurs, less information or access will be compromised. Also use two-factor authentication so that the password alone is not enough to access the services.

Think of your digital presence

We live in an age where people share a lot of information on social media, and that can be dangerous. Banks and other institutions may use as a security question for account recovery something like ‘name of first pet’. If you’ve shared this data on Instagram, it’s possible for criminals to know the answer, and use it to break into your accounts. Some social engineering attacks also try to gain your trust by using recent events shared on social media to get your attention.

The general recommendations to avoid these situations are to always check the privacy of social networks, leaving posts set to “friends only” and be careful with what is being posted on the internet. This caution should be expanded to several other online situations, such as a digital resume, where it is a good option to hide address, phone number and date of birth, so that this information is not publicly accessible.

Source: Norton, Kaspersky, Imperva