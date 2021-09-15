samsung-galaxy-m52-5g-to-be-announced-next-sunday

The Galaxy M line is sold exclusively online and has a strong focus on cost-effectiveness. Recently, the Galaxy M52 was announced by Samsung to expand this family, and soon the Galaxy M52 5G should show up, as it has now won a date of revelation.
Confirmation came across a page posted on the Amazon India website, which confirmed some details of the Galaxy M32 5G and your announcement date. The new smartphone should be presented on the next day 15 in September, which curiously falls on a Sunday. The page even says that the smartphone will be more elegant, it will have 52% more performance, screen 96 Hz and support for 5G networks.
What to expect of the Galaxy M32 5G?
The Galaxy M32 5G must bring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080x pixels) and refresh rate support 96 Hz. As for the processor, it must be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1080G, with 6GB or 8GB of memory RAM and 120 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
The model should still have a battery of 5.15 mAh with support for charging 15 watts, and camera set with a main of 96 MP, an ultrawide of 12 MP and a 5 MP macro. Your front camera must be 32 MP.
In any case, you will have to wait until the next day 32 from September to confirm all details about the Galaxy M32 5G. So keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.
Source: Amazon, GSMArena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2400