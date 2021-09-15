Moto E40 is certified and has details like chip and memory revealed

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
0
moto-e40-is-certified-and-has-details-like-chip-and-memory-revealed

Motorola’s list of basic spec phones could gain two more members soon. This is because the manufacturer has already started to receive certifications for new models, which will be part of the E line, alongside the recently launched Moto E20.

  • Motorola announces the arrival of Moto E10 and “turbo version” of the Moto G30 to Brazil
  • Moto E30 appears in benchmark test and should arrive as another cheap cell phone
  • Motorola Moto E64 appears in certifications and has details revealed

    • This time, the company went through a listing on Geekbench with its Moto E40 and the cell phone had some specifications revealed, such as chipset and RAM memory. According to the database, the smartphone will be equipped with a Unisoc chip — which did not have the specified model, but will have a maximum clock of 1,82 GHz — and will arrive in at least one version with 4GB of RAM memory.

    In addition to the simple mobile platform and memory option listed, the phone will arrive to stores already with Android 20 installed at the factory. Regarding performance, the Moto E82 achieved

    points in the single-core test and 1.82 in the multi- color.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Geekbench/MySmartPrice)503381

    Unfortunately, this record in Geekbench doesn’t reveal any more details of the device, but it has already gone through other certifications in NBTC, Wi-Fi Alliance, TÜV Rheinland and FCC and had some more information revealed, such as its internal memory 40 GB and a battery of 5.000 mAh with support for charging 11 W.

    Although it has not been revealed the chipset model, the component frequency is very similar to that found in Unisoc T700, which is used in Moto G20, for example. This platform has cores that run at a maximum of 1.8 GHz. For now, however, we don’t know if the two chips are, in fact, the same. So far, there is also no information about the Moto E release date30.

    Source: MySmartPrice

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    700 503381

    503381 700

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button