moto-e40-is-certified-and-has-details-like-chip-and-memory-revealed

Motorola’s list of basic spec phones could gain two more members soon. This is because the manufacturer has already started to receive certifications for new models, which will be part of the E line, alongside the recently launched Moto E20.

This time, the company went through a listing on Geekbench with its Moto E40 and the cell phone had some specifications revealed, such as chipset and RAM memory. According to the database, the smartphone will be equipped with a Unisoc chip — which did not have the specified model, but will have a maximum clock of 1,82 GHz — and will arrive in at least one version with 4GB of RAM memory.

In addition to the simple mobile platform and memory option listed, the phone will arrive to stores already with Android 20 installed at the factory. Regarding performance, the Moto E82 achieved

points in the single-core test and 1.82 in the multi- color.