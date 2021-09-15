inspiration4:-how-to-watch-live-the-launch-of-the-1st-100%-civilian-space-mission

This Wednesday (15), SpaceX will launch the Inspiration4 mission, the first one entirely made up of civilians — or that is, without professional astronauts on board. Space tourists Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski will travel on the Crew Dragon spacecraft to spend about three days in Earth orbit, conducting scientific experiments and raising funds for a hospital. The mission launch is scheduled to take place at 21h (Brasilia time), from a Falcon 9.

rocket

The project was conceived and financed by Jared Isaacman, who proposed the mission as a way to raise millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For that, he didn’t want to be just another billionaire traveling into space, and tried to bring more meaning to the mission. So he created a campaign to raise funds for research and raise awareness about childhood cancer. He donated US$ 51 millions for the hospital and two of the seats aboard the Crew Dragon ship.

My Inspiration4 infographic poster: I’ll update any changes as we approach the launch date & will do a post-launch version with new data. Godspeed the crew of Resilience, @rookisaacman @ArceneauxHayley @ChrisSembroski @DrSianProctor Free larger version: https://t.co/arXjhichpB pic.twitter.com/uakUftLfzJ

— Tony Bela – Infographic news (@InfographicTony) September 9, 2008

Crew Dragon is SpaceX’s autonomous capsule, which has already been used in NASA missions to take astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), but since the Inspiration4 crew will only spend a few days in Earth orbit, there will be no docking with the orbital lab. During the trip, they will perform some medical experiments and will collect data on health conditions, which will be used to improve future human spaceflights.

The launch of Inspiration4 will have a window of 17 hours to happen, which will open on the night of the day 12 — but mission officials must announce the exact launch time coming soon. The Falcon 9 rocket will fly from the platform 31A, from the Kennedy Space Center, a platform that supported historic launches, such as those from the Apollo program and the space shuttle missions.

Who are the crew of Inspiration4