FilmoraGo: how to make videos to spread on social media with the app

Looking for a mobile video editor? FilmoraGo (Android | iOS) is an application that lets you join photos and videos from your gallery to create compositions adapted for social networks. In addition to creating a blank project, the app also provides a library of customizable templates adapted to the dimensions of networks such as TikTok and Instagram.

FilmoraGo has an interesting variety of tools, with options to include animated text, 3D effects, merge videos and make picture-in-picture. For the soundtrack, it allows you to extract audio from other videos, download music, or include your own narration with your cell phone’s microphone.

The free version has some limitations, such as the presence of watermark on videos and display of ads while browsing. To remove this information, export to 1080 and access exclusive content, it is necessary to subscribe to a Pro version, offered for R$ 56,99 per year. Here’s how to use FilmoraGo to create videos.

Step 1:

download the app and create an account with email address and password. On the main screen, there are options to create a project or use a customizable template, located in the “Templates” button. If you want to proceed with the first method, tap on “New project”.

Main application screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Then, release the access permission to your files and choose photos and videos that will be used in the project. Tap “Next” to proceed.

Choose the media files for the video (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

The app will display the editing screen. The video is located at the top of the screen, with the editing ranges below. In the bottom bar, you can select all the tools and effects options.

Start editing your video (Image: André Magalhães/ Print Screen)

Step 4:

With the “Text” tool, the app displays a series of animated effects to include texts. Browse between the categories and download one of the templates to apply it to the video.

Choose between the text options animated (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 5:

With the music tool, you can download audio files, select gallery options, extract the content of other videos or create your own voiceover.

Insert audio tracks in your edition (Image: André Magalhães/ Print Screen)

Step 6:

The “Effects” tool provides different filters, transition effects and 3D animations that can be incorporated into your video. Tap on each of them to apply them to the project and set the duration in the editing ranges.

Add special effects for the video (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 7:

each added element is represented by an edit range. To change or remove them, it is necessary to tap each one of them and choose one of the actions displayed in the lower bar of the app.

Organize the editing of your video (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 8:

After finishing your video, select “Export” , in the upper right corner of the screen.

Export your edited video (Image: André Magalhães/Captura de screen)

Step 9:

The video will be saved in your gallery. There are also icons to share it on social networks.

Access your video in the gallery or send it for social networks (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

