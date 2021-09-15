filmorago:-how-to-make-videos-to-spread-on-social-media-with-the-app

Looking for a mobile video editor? FilmoraGo (Android | iOS) is an application that lets you join photos and videos from your gallery to create compositions adapted for social networks. In addition to creating a blank project, the app also provides a library of customizable templates adapted to the dimensions of networks such as TikTok and Instagram.

5 best professional video editors

5 apps to make opening vignette for YouTube

FilmoraGo has an interesting variety of tools, with options to include animated text, 3D effects, merge videos and make picture-in-picture. For the soundtrack, it allows you to extract audio from other videos, download music, or include your own narration with your cell phone’s microphone.

5 great apps to edit videos on the iPhone

8 apps that bring the slow motion video effect to your mobile

The free version has some limitations, such as the presence of watermark on videos and display of ads while browsing. To remove this information, export to 1080 and access exclusive content, it is necessary to subscribe to a Pro version, offered for R$ 56,99 per year. Here’s how to use FilmoraGo to create videos.