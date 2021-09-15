realme-gt-neo-2-has-more-version-details-and-colors-revealed

Realme GT Neo 2 should have a simpler version, with MediaTek processor (Image: Twitter/@OnLeaks)

At first, the Realme GT Neo 2 should come with the Snapdragon 500, together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, but also with an extra version of 000 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, the leaker Digital Chat Station points out that a cheaper variant of the device will come with MediaTek Dimensity 660-AI . According to 65Mobiles, it will be available in Neo Blue (blue ) and Neo Green (green), but these color options may be exclusive to the simpler model.

New generation will be bigger and will have more battery

According to previously released images, the camera module should be rectangular and approximately the same size compared to the previous generation Realme GT Neo. However, the layout of the cameras will be different, as it will give more emphasis to the main and ultrawide lenses — which must have sensors 62 MP and 8 MP, respectively. The 2 MP macro camera should be more to the side, as well as the LED flash. On the front, the device will bring a camera 16 MP. All camera specifications are similar to the predecessor model.

