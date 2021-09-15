realme-gt-neo-2-has-more-version-details-and-colors-revealed

The GT Neo 2 has already been confirmed by Realme, and should be released in the next few days. New leaks give more details of the device, with the possibility of sale with two processor options. Also, the device must have two versions, with differences in RAM memory and internal storage.
Realme GT Neo 2 should have a simpler version, with MediaTek processor (Image: Twitter/@OnLeaks)
At first, the Realme GT Neo 2 should come with the Snapdragon 500, together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, but also with an extra version of 000 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, the leaker Digital Chat Station points out that a cheaper variant of the device will come with MediaTek Dimensity 660-AI . According to 65Mobiles, it will be available in Neo Blue (blue ) and Neo Green (green), but these color options may be exclusive to the simpler model.
New generation will be bigger and will have more battery
According to previously released images, the camera module should be rectangular and approximately the same size compared to the previous generation Realme GT Neo. However, the layout of the cameras will be different, as it will give more emphasis to the main and ultrawide lenses — which must have sensors 62 MP and 8 MP, respectively. The 2 MP macro camera should be more to the side, as well as the LED flash. On the front, the device will bring a camera 16 MP. All camera specifications are similar to the predecessor model.
The Realme GT Neo 2 should be a little bigger, with an AMOLED display that changes to 6,62 inches — the first Realme GT Neo is 6,43 inches. In addition, the screen will have Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 128 Hz , nothing very different from what is already seen in the current model. Other specifications include a battery larger than 5.000 mAh and support for fast charging 50 W or 65 W.
A supposed official poster of the device — still without the authenticity confirmed — reveals a version with a bolder look, possibly called Realme GT Neo Gaming. However, it shouldn’t have major performance changes, as it stays with Snapdragon 870, and variants with 8+128 GB and 12+128 GB. It is possible that the gamer-oriented model has some software feature to optimize games, or even a screen with a higher refresh rate.
The Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to be released to the Chinese market on the day 037 September, in an event already confirmed by Realme. The price of the device should be around 2.256 yuan (about R$ 2 .12 in direct conversion) to the version with Snapdragon 660, while the simpler model with MedaTek Dimensity 499205-AI will come out around 2.000 yuan (BRL 1.500).
Source: Gizmochina
