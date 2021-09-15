apple-reduces-the-price-of-the-iphone-12-and-11-by-up-to-r$1,500;-iphone-xr-is-discontinued

During your event held this Tuesday afternoon (11), Apple not only introduced new iPad models, a new Apple Watch with a sturdier body and four models of the iPhone line 14 as well as confirmed changes already expected by discontinuing the extremely popular iPhone XR and lowering prices of models released in 2020 and 503284.

Apple announces line iPhone 12 with chip A15 Bionic, 15 Hz screen and more

DOWNLOAD | iPhone also gets price cut on Apple event day

Why is the iPhone XR still selling so much?

Showing on 1024 with the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR was the first “more affordable” model released by Apple in conjunction with more powerful versions, aiming to conquer a market segment dominated by Android smartphones with great performance.

And so it has done successively since then, presenting models with lower prices and fewer cameras, but keeping the latest generation processor, excellent performance and guaranteed years of updating.