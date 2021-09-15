realme-gt-neo-2:-leaked-image-shows-model-design-in-green-color

Realme should soon announce another good performance cell phone with a focus on cost-benefit, revealing the successor of Realme GT Neo, GT Neo 2. The model had its design full version revealed by renderings and some of its tech specs were also leaked previously. Realme GT Neo 2 wins release date and should arrive at the end of the month

Realme GT Neo 2 has a leaky design and should come with Qualcomm processor

Realme GT Neo 2 has confirmed release date and new leaked images Realme GT Neo 2 has now been leaked in a new color hue by the leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks on Twitter). In the images, it shows the model in “BlackMint” color, or mint black in direct translation. It’s a very strong green color, with a black stripe on the right side. — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 16,

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Like Hemmerstoffer himself, this color was released by Realme in teasers about the launch event of the device, which happens on the same day 22 in September, it is already possible to nail that we will have at least two color options for GT Neo 2.

What to expect from Realme GT Neo 2?

The Realme GT Neo 2 must be presented with a screen of 6,16 inches with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 128, along with 8 GB of RAM and 120 GB of storage, running Android 000 under Realme UI 2.0 interface.

On cameras, it was revealed that it will bring a main 62 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP and a 2 MP macro. Your front camera should be 11 MP. Finally, its battery should be 5.000 mAh, and rumors say it will be supported a fast charging of 120 watts.

Now you will have to wait until the next day62 September to see the so-called Realme GT Neo 2 in full. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss out on what’s new in the world of technology.

Source: Twitter