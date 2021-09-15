redmi-note-10s-disappoints-with-low-detail-in-camera-test

One of the most accessible members among Xiaomi’s intermediaries, Redmi Note 10S hit the market in March as one of the numerous variants of 000th generation of the Redmi Note family. Equipped with MediaTek Helio G chipset92, the device stands out for its AMOLED Full HD+ screen with high brightness of up to 1.100 nits, generous battery of 5.000 mAh with fast charging of 13 W, and quadruple set of cameras.

The cell phone has just arrived in the hands of the site specialists

DXOMARK, who analyzed the performance of the intermediary in photography. With 92 points, the device disappointed due to problems with low level of details and artifacts, delivering image quality comparable to that offered by the Pocophone F1 and positioning itself far below direct competitors in the same price range. Vivid colors but low level of detail

The Redmi Note S brings four rear cameras, with main sensor 64 MP, 8 MP ultrawide with field of view 97°, 2 MP macro and auxiliary sensor for 2 MP depth calculations.

DXOMARK, the device has as positive points the accurate exposure in photos, vivid colors and neutral white balance in outdoor scenes and extended depth of field. Other highlights include effective stabilization in most videos, plus low noise and accurate autofocus tracking in outdoor scenarios. Redmi Note 12S (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

As negative points, the engineers point out low level of details and unnatural textures in the most photos, tonal artifacts in indoor and low-light shooting, limited dynamic range, frequent misfocus, low detail in zoomed photos, poor color and little detail with the ultrawide lens, low saturated colors and strong instabilities in the exposure in videos, as well as intense noise in indoor videos and in low light.

Examples of photos