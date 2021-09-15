how-to-share-printscreen-from-gboard

Gboard (Android | iOS) is a virtual keyboard app developed by Google that offers a number of features and functions to its users. Through one of them, the platform is able to recognize that you have taken a screenshot and suggests pasting it in conversations or social networks.

The feature is quite interesting, as it is no longer necessary to manually find the image in the phone to forward it — it will now be saved to the clipboard, making the process easier. However, you need to activate the function before using it.

If you’re interested, check below how to activate the feature and share a print screen via Gboard.

How to share print screen via Gboard

Step 1

: Access the Gboard via any of the platforms and tap the icon from “Gear” to the center of the top menu.

Access the Gboard and tap on “Gear” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: on the next tab, select “Clipboard”.

On the next tab, select “Clipboard” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: if not, enable the option “Save screenshots recent in the clipboard”.

Enable the option indicated in the image above, if not already be (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Take a screenshot and note that it will be available on your clipboard. To send it, just touch it.