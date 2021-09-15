pinterest-will-allow-direct-purchase-of-products-through-the-platform-in-brazil

After conducting initial tests in a few selected countries, Pinterest decided to expand its Shopping feature to seven other countries, including Brazil, Austria, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Mexico and Switzerland . Users will be able to make purchases directly from Pins, Boards and from real objects with the mobile camera. The online stores will show expert recommendations and trends from the platform’s digital influencers, which can boost sales there.
- Pinterest launches activities for emotional well-being in Brazil
- Pinterest gets new feature to help you choose a new hairstyle
According to Pinterest, the platform is perfect to offer inspiration for future acquisitions, such as decorative objects for the home, examples of organization or ideas for renovating environments. All this can now be found on the platform itself, without having to go out to buy in third-party stores and with the guarantee of purchasing exactly the intended product.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The social network claims to have improved the shopping experience for both users and advertisers with a new suite of tools. The idea is to support small, medium and large retailers in the countries where the service will arrive. As a way to make transactions more secure, Pinterest will also launch a verification program for merchants, as well as a store guide with tips for using and labeling products. Company data reveals that users are seven times more likely to buy products they have saved. If the profile has that item available immediately, the probability of the deal being closed there is immense, so the expectations of developers are high.
How to shop on Pinterest
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The social network claims to have improved the shopping experience for both users and advertisers with a new suite of tools. The idea is to support small, medium and large retailers in the countries where the service will arrive. As a way to make transactions more secure, Pinterest will also launch a verification program for merchants, as well as a store guide with tips for using and labeling products.
Company data reveals that users are seven times more likely to buy products they have saved. If the profile has that item available immediately, the probability of the deal being closed there is immense, so the expectations of developers are high.
There are three basic methods to use Pinterest Shopping and shop without leaving the platform:
Buy from search: when searching for terms such as “home decor ideas”, the users will result in a shopping guide with search-based results, with the ability to compare prices, brands and styles.
Shop with Lens:
or Shopping with Lens uses cell phone camera technology to bring results from a photograph. When you see a fashion and decor product that you like, just photograph it with Pinterest to result in a search for the same or similar products in stock.
Buy with Pins:
Many people save posts, called Pins, to make their purchases in real life. In many cases, they have searched numerous stores and can’t find the object, which causes frustration. This feature will allow a direct link to purchase that exact product, including more than one store option if possible. The feature will also show products and categories compatible with the user’s tastes. Before completing the transaction, the platform will show the shipping amount, seller ratings and other technical details for the consumer to decide whether you want to make the purchase or not. The network’s algorithm should also eventually display content that is trending or selected by experts to help people discover new brands — it would be something similar to a magazine editorial catalog. In April, the platform launched Pinterest Ads in Brazil, which marked the company’s entry into a monetization market hitherto unprecedented. Since then, Pinterest says businesses “of all sizes have access to a variety of ad formats and targeting options to reach new audiences,” and it has driven the creation of meaningful content to help audiences find ideas and plan new ones projects. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Many people save posts, called Pins, to make their purchases in real life. In many cases, they have searched numerous stores and can’t find the object, which causes frustration. This feature will allow a direct link to purchase that exact product, including more than one store option if possible. The feature will also show products and categories compatible with the user’s tastes.
Before completing the transaction, the platform will show the shipping amount, seller ratings and other technical details for the consumer to decide whether you want to make the purchase or not. The network’s algorithm should also eventually display content that is trending or selected by experts to help people discover new brands — it would be something similar to a magazine editorial catalog.
In April, the platform launched Pinterest Ads in Brazil, which marked the company’s entry into a monetization market hitherto unprecedented. Since then, Pinterest says businesses “of all sizes have access to a variety of ad formats and targeting options to reach new audiences,” and it has driven the creation of meaningful content to help audiences find ideas and plan new ones projects.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.