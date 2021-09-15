pinterest-will-allow-direct-purchase-of-products-through-the-platform-in-brazil

After conducting initial tests in a few selected countries, Pinterest decided to expand its Shopping feature to seven other countries, including Brazil, Austria, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Mexico and Switzerland . Users will be able to make purchases directly from Pins, Boards and from real objects with the mobile camera. The online stores will show expert recommendations and trends from the platform’s digital influencers, which can boost sales there.

According to Pinterest, the platform is perfect to offer inspiration for future acquisitions, such as decorative objects for the home, examples of organization or ideas for renovating environments. All this can now be found on the platform itself, without having to go out to buy in third-party stores and with the guarantee of purchasing exactly the intended product.