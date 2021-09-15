marvel-creatively-shows-how-wolverine's-claws-can-kill-the-hulk

Wolverine and Hulk are one of the most popular duels in the Marvel universe: the two have pecked each other several times, including the mutant’s debut in The Incredible Hulk #180 (1974). But in the magazine Savage Avengers #24, recently released, North American readers saw how X-Man can be deadly to Verdão in new ways.
