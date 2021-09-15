chinese-companies-are-prohibited-from-blocking-links-from-competing-websites

The adoption of antitrust measures by China is no longer new for the main technology companies in the country, the government has applied several rules in the market demanding the breaking of industrial monopolies and increasing the surveillance under various businesses, mainly fintechs.

The Anti-Monopoly Law of the Asian country considers as forms of monopoly, antitrust agreements closed between institutions, abuse of a dominant position in the market and concentration of companies that can eliminate or restrict the growth of other businesses.

In yet another attempt to regulate the activities of companies in the world’s second largest economy, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) , its acronym in English) called a meeting to discuss the issue of blocking of virtual addresses (URLS) that would be practiced by some companies, characterizing unfair competition.