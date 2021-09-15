pagbrasil-launches-simpler-method-to-confirm-online-purchases-in-debit

This month, Brazilian fintech PagBrasil will launch Debito Flash, a new payment experience for those who have a debit card. The startup’s idea is to offer a simpler and more intuitive process for consumers when using push notifications or SMS text messages when completing purchases.

Usually to make online purchases with a debit card, you need to install on your computer an internet banking security module of which you are a customer. But it is considered a complex process, as in many cases the customer needs to be redirected to the bank’s website. The new solution hopes to make this path easier.

Debito Flash uses 3DS2, a new payment protocol that eliminates customer redirection to internet banking. After the checkout of the virtual shopping cart, validation of the purchase occurs via mobile notification from the bank’s app for which the consumer has an account, or in a code received via SMS message. “This makes the operation simpler for the user, but it remains extremely secure and with a reduced risk of fraud”, explains Ralf Germer, CEO and co-founder of PagBrasil.