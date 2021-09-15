softbank-launches-new-$3-billion-fund-for-startups-in-latin-america

The venture capital fund manager SoftBank announced this Tuesday () the launch of SoftBank Latin America Fund II. This is the second private investment fund dedicated and exclusively focused on technology companies in the region.

The initiative comes after the success of SoftBank Latin America Fund, which invested US$ 3.5 billion (close to R$ 36, 4 billion at the current price) in 36 companies and had a net internal rate of return of 85%: these companies are currently valued at US$6.9 billion (about R$ 36, 1 billion). Among them are 14 from 18 Latin American unicorns (which exceeded the value of US$ 1 billion or R$ 5.2 billion), such as Quinto Andar, Rappi, MadeiraMadeira, Gympass, MercadoBitcoin and Inter.

Softbank’s initial commitment to Fund II is US$ 3 billion (R$ 14,7 billion), but the fund is already looking for options to raise additional capital. The priority is for companies that use emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to define and reshape new sectors, such as e-commerce, digital financial services, healthcare, education, blockchain and corporate software, among others.