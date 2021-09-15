how-to-register-on-the-serasa-consumidor-website

Serasa Consumidor (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform aimed at individuals to monitor and monitor their credit through their CPF. In it, it is possible to make inquiries, negotiate debts, in addition to using a company’s own digital wallet.

How to clear your name in Serasa Limpa Nome



How to subscribe to the Premium plan at Serasa

Feirão do Serasa Limpa Name: how to negotiate your debts online

To register is quite simple and the means is the same for both the desktop and the app, and with your personal data it is now possible to create a free account at Serasa Consumidor. There is also a paid version that sends reports on which companies have tried to consult your CPF and whether your data has been leaked. See how to access.

Step 1:

access the Serasa Consumer website and you have it two options: create an account using your Gmail or register your data. For this last option, enter your CPF and full name.