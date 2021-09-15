fintech,-which-facilitates-payroll-deductible-loans,-manages-to-invest-r$27-million

Paketá, fintech that offers payroll-deductible loans to employees of private companies, raised R$ 27 million in a series A investment round, led by the venture capital fund Kinea Ventures, linked to the Itaú Unibanco group. Shift Capital, manager that had already led the startup’s seed round in December, also participated, when it invested R$ 9 million.

Founded in 2018 by Fabian Valverde and Rafael Queiroz, Paketá aims to facilitate the work of the human resources sectors with its payroll-deductible loan management tool — that type of loan in which the amount of the installments is charged to the employee’s salary. In addition, the startup claims to bring lower rates and better payment terms for professionals.

Fintech has two models: the end-to-end, from capital allocation to customer service to employees; and payroll or software as a service, in which Paketá only offers the platform and infrastructure. In this last model, the startup also provides services to banks in the white label model, that is, giving the client company the chance to put its brand name on the platform.

