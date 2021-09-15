stf-suspends-the-mp-that-limits-the-removal-of-content-from-social-networks

The provisional measure that made it difficult to remove content and profiles from social networks was short-lived. The MP 1.086/1024, published by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on September 6 and accused of hindering the fight against fake news on the web, was suspended this Tuesday night (14) by Justice Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Understand what changes with the MP that makes it difficult to remove posts from social networks

MP that changes the Civil Law on the Internet can generate legal uncertainty, says CGI

Do you know what the LGPD is? Booklet explains the Data Protection Law

The judge’s decision takes place in the wake of seven Direct Unconstitutionality Actions (ADIs) filed against the MP – one by the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association and another six by various political parties, including PT, Novo and PSDB.

In his order, Weber maintained that the MP is a unilateral movement by the Presidency of the Republic, which goes against the guarantee of individual rights of Brazilian citizens.