free-app-helps-parents-monitor-their-children's-internet-browsing

Trend Micro, a cybersecurity solutions company, announced the launch of Trend Micro Family, a digital tool to help parents ensure their children’s screen time is safer .

A Trend Micro Family was developed to address parents’ concerns about their children’s screen time and safety. The initiative was made using knowledge gained from Trend Micro’s Internet Safety for Kids & Families program, which was launched on 2008 and currently operates in 20 countries, where parents and teachers attended lectures and courses on how to develop an environment Internet safe for kids.

Trend Micro Family key features are: