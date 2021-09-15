apple-watch-series-7-is-advertised-with-rugged-design-and-thin-edges

The latest generation of the Apple Watch follows with the Same design familiar from previous generations, but now with bigger screens, more advanced displays, even sturdier body and faster recharge. (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 7 now has displays with thinner edges, reduced by % and with almost screen area 20% higher compared to Series 6 and more 70% higher than Series 3.

The new Always-On Retina Display (also known as Always-On Display) continues to allow users to view times and other information without lifting their wrist or touching the screen, but now with a panel % brighter indoors.

A change in design causes the new watches to have changes in sizes, leaving aside the options of 41 and 44 millimeters and replacing it with the new options 44 and 45 millimeters.

Interface that adapts to larger screens

Apple Watch Series 3, 6 and 7, respectively (Image: Playback/ Apple)