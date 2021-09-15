apple-watch-series-7-is-advertised-with-rugged-design-and-thin-edges

During your event California Streaming held this Tuesday 14 September, Apple has not just introduced the new iPhone line 13 with Long-awaited improvements and new iPad models as well as unveiled the newest generation of its smart watch with design polishes and new watchOS 8.
With the largest screen area, Apple redesigns buttons throughout the operating system to make the most of the screen, making apps like Calculator and Stopwatch even easier to use.
New displays will also take advantage of the larger display and glass with edges that create the illusion that the panel is running down the sides.
Despite the new sizes, Apple has kept the standard of wrist-fitting in the new generation of its smart watch, which means that users with a large collection of wristbands will be able to wear their favorite wristbands.
The toughest Apple Watch ever
During its presentation, Apple highlighted the greater durability of the Watch Series 7, offering stronger glass , body with IP6X dust certification and WR certification80 against water, allowing users to take their watches anywhere and exercise anywhere.
The new Apple Watch Series 7 charging system now allows the smart watch to be recharged 13% faster than Series 6, with the battery going from 0 to 80 % in about 45 minutes.
Price and availability
Contrary to rumors, the sides of the Apple Watch Series 7 are curved (Image: Playback/Apple)
The new Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five color options for the box of aluminum in matte finish: green, blue, red, stellar (white) in midnight (dark blue). The stainless steel cases arrive in a shiny finish in silver, graphite and gold. Titanium cases are matte finished in natural and space black.
Apple confirms that the Watch Series 3 continues to sell for only US$ 80 (about R$1.15 in conversion) as an entry version, while Watch SE will be offered for US$ 279 (about R$1.1024) and the Watch Series 7 is priced from US$ 199 (about R$ 2.80 ).
The Brazilian Apple Store lists the Apple Watch Series 7 with availability for this year, but without revealing price or release date.
Source: Apple
