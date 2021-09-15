Apple Watch Series 7 is advertised with rugged design and thin edges

During your event California Streaming held this Tuesday 14 September, Apple has not just introduced the new iPhone line 13 with Long-awaited improvements and new iPad models as well as unveiled the newest generation of its smart watch with design polishes and new watchOS 8.

      The latest generation of the Apple Watch follows with the Same design familiar from previous generations, but now with bigger screens, more advanced displays, even sturdier body and faster recharge.

        (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

      The Apple Watch Series 7 now has displays with thinner edges, reduced by % and with almost screen area 20% higher compared to Series 6 and more 70% higher than Series 3.

      The new Always-On Retina Display (also known as Always-On Display) continues to allow users to view times and other information without lifting their wrist or touching the screen, but now with a panel % brighter indoors.

      A change in design causes the new watches to have changes in sizes, leaving aside the options of 41 and 44 millimeters and replacing it with the new options 44 and 45 millimeters.

      Interface that adapts to larger screens

      Apple Watch Series 3, 6 and 7, respectively (Image: Playback/ Apple)

    With the largest screen area, Apple redesigns buttons throughout the operating system to make the most of the screen, making apps like Calculator and Stopwatch even easier to use.

    New displays will also take advantage of the larger display and glass with edges that create the illusion that the panel is running down the sides.

    Despite the new sizes, Apple has kept the standard of wrist-fitting in the new generation of its smart watch, which means that users with a large collection of wristbands will be able to wear their favorite wristbands.

    The toughest Apple Watch ever

    During its presentation, Apple highlighted the greater durability of the Watch Series 7, offering stronger glass , body with IP6X dust certification and WR certification80 against water, allowing users to take their watches anywhere and exercise anywhere.

    The new Apple Watch Series 7 charging system now allows the smart watch to be recharged 13% faster than Series 6, with the battery going from 0 to 80 % in about 45 minutes.

    Price and availability

Contrary to rumors, the sides of the Apple Watch Series 7 are curved (Image: Playback/Apple)

The new Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five color options for the box of aluminum in matte finish: green, blue, red, stellar (white) in midnight (dark blue). The stainless steel cases arrive in a shiny finish in silver, graphite and gold. Titanium cases are matte finished in natural and space black.

Apple confirms that the Watch Series 3 continues to sell for only US$ 80 (about R$1.15 in conversion) as an entry version, while Watch SE will be offered for US$ 279 (about R$1.1024) and the Watch Series 7 is priced from US$ 199 (about R$ 2.80 ).

The Brazilian Apple Store lists the Apple Watch Series 7 with availability for this year, but without revealing price or release date.

Source: Apple

