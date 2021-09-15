google-fixes-new-critical-security-holes-in-chrome

A new Google Chrome browser update brought with it the fix for nothing less than security vulnerabilities, including two of a critical nature. The loopholes were of the zero-day (or “zero day”) type, those that were not even known by the browser developers, but were being exploited by malicious agents in attacks involving remote code execution.

In both of the most severe cases, the problem was in the browser’s memory usage, with one of them hooked up to a JavaScript engine and the other to a software API. In either case, abusing the flaw could lead to a browser crash, but knowing what to do, a criminal could also run malware or gain access to services and systems outside of a sandbox (virtual testing environment) in which the browser was running, for example, opening the door to a myriad of different types of scams.

According to Google, the two vulnerabilities were exploited in attacks, but the company did not provide further details on the case. The update also represents the tenth zero-day type hole fixed in Chrome only in 2021, with almost monthly updates to mitigate such issues that could lead to attacks against browser users.

For this reason, the recommendation to everyone is regarding the immediate application of the update. The process usually happens automatically, but if you want to perform the update manually, just access the menu at the top right of the browser and click About Google Chrome. The fixes will be downloaded immediately and, after a browser restart, will be applied.

Other loopholes fixed by the update 82.0.4577.11 of the browser, already available for Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems include problematic implementations of Blink rendering technology and other openings related to writing and executing code outside the bounded limits of memory. Unlike the zero-day vulnerabilities, however, these were still resolved during previous browser testing, without reaching users or being exploited by malicious individuals.

