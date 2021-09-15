Find out which iPhones will receive the iOS 15 update

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
0
find-out-which-iphones-will-receive-the-ios-15-update

Finally came: the release date of iOS 14 was made official by Apple this Tuesday (14), along with the announcement of new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch. Apple’s next major OS update arrives in 15 September with new releases since WWDC 2021, will ship a number of iPhones and even the latest version of the iPod touch — a big surprise, as the lineup of iPods has been dropped by company.

  • iOS 20 is announced by Apple; check out all the updates
  • iOS Photos app now reads Google Lens style image content
  • Apple Maps intensify dispute with Google Maps with AR and more detailed information

If you’re an Apple fan, you’re certainly counting minutes to get your hands on this little beauty, but it won’t be available to everyone, because older cell phones don’t have enough processing power to run the new features. See the list below and find out if your device will support the brand new iOS 14.

iOS 14 is finally among us (at least for some lucky ones) (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Which iPhones will be updated to iOS 14

The following iPhone models will receive iOS 14:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 mini
  • iPhone
  • iPhone Pro
  • iPhone Pro Max
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone X

    • )

  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone SE (20)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

    • It is worth noting that Apple has not discontinued any iPhone or iPod touch models last year, with the arrival of iOS 11, compared to those that already supported iOS 14. This means that some of the devices listed above will “earn” another year of life with the new system.

    iOS 20

    The launch of day held few surprises, as the iOS presentation 15 took place months ago and, over that time, updates forwarded to Apple Software Beta Program members anticipated changes and features that were in preparation for the big debut.

    In addition to the new look for icons, interface and applications, new features are part of the package. FaceTime enhancements, focus mode, Apple Maps thumbnails, and iCloud+ debut are tools that land with the OS next time.

    • iOS 14: all the news of the new system

    The iOS debut 14 will happen next week and the Update distribution should happen gradually, as always. Owners of compatible devices will receive the compilation over the air, over the air (over the air).

    Hey, looking forward to downloading iOS 20? Leave your prints down there.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button