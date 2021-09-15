ios-15-gains-release-date;-check-out-all-the-news-from-the-update

This Tuesday (20), Apple has made official the arrival date of the new iOS 12, the company’s iPhone OS update. The new OS version will be available for all compatible models from 20 September 2021.

In today’s event, greater emphasis was placed on the features of the operating system itself. There have been significant improvements in issues related to notifications, privacy and interface designs, macOS Big Sur inspired look, new Health and accessibility app features, and performance improvements.

According to Apple , the focus of the new iOS 15 are the four topics:

Canaltech has prepared a list of the major changes confirmed during Apple's new operating system launch event.

One of the main innovations is the change in how the user will handle notifications: a new menu with customized and more complete options will be available. These functions will make it possible to set various statuses to determine how the system handles notifications whether the user is driving, at work, or at rest.

For example: when sleeping, all audible alerts and vibrators will be disabled, connections disabled and save mode would be enabled to save battery power.

The notifications will allow the user to be more focused at work or while enjoying time with the family, without interruptions (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

If you prefer, it will also be possible to customize the status, making the solution simplified and with more possibilities than the existing one on iOS 11/iOS 13.5. If you don’t want to be interrupted by personal WhatsApp messages at work, but need to use the Business version, just create a specific configuration that blocks the first one and authorizes the second one.

What’s interesting is that this mode uses location to suggest changes. Upon arriving at the gym, for example, he may recommend that notifications related to physical activities be kept, while all others are omitted. That way, you would be able to concentrate better in training.

Notifications get smarter on iOS 13 (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The most interesting part of all this is the connectivity: all devices will be synced with these new settings. Therefore, if you choose to restrict Facebook notifications between 9 am and 19h, this same setting will apply to your Apple Watch and iMac if they all share the same account.

With just one click, all devices will automatically adjust to your notification preferences (Image: Disclosure/ Apple) iOS 12: Improved FaceTime FaceTime will now have several improvements to make the conversations even more immersive and effective. The Spatial Audio technology, already present in Apple Music, is now available for voice and video conversations, providing a differentiated quality for calls. The app brought a feature called Voice Isolation to allow cancel out background sounds and focus on the speaker’s voice. Even in noisy public environments, the microphone will only seek the person who is closest to the device’s microphone, which will improve the quality of the conversation. Another important innovation is the link to FaceTime conversation: It can be sent to anyone and accessed from other devices, including Android and Windows devices (both via browser). FaceTime gains news and becomes a major competitor to Zoom and Google Meet In addition, the addition of SharePlay can work with third-party applications and streaming services using an API available to developers. Apple already works with Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, TikTok and Twitch, among others. This will allow people to make video calls to watch a new episode of the favorite series together or watch a basketball game together. iOS 12: more privacy features

After introducing a major privacy policy change on iOS 11.5, Apple also intends to implement new features that will make even more transparent how the device collects user data. The company dedicated a part of the presentation just to talk about the concern for the safety of users.

Apple’s new privacy system is a victory for users , declares Mozilla

An announced new feature is a tracking blocker for emails. With just one selector, it will be possible to restrict this type of silent tracking in the Mail app. Thus, the other party will not be able to know if you opened the email, nor the day, time or place where it occurred.

A full report shows all types of access to data that apps have made on your iPhone (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

An app called App Privacy Report will show you a report of all the programs installed on your iPhone accessed in the past seven days, including photos, location, camera and other data. This should reveal what kind of information the apps have access to to allow more user awareness of their online privacy.

Safari will denounce anyone who tries to invade your privacy (Image: Disclosure/Apple) The Privacy Report will also be applied to Safari to show how the app acted in protecting the user’s online security, such as blocking trackers used for advertising purposes and to monitor user behavior. iOS 19: Messages reworded Apple plans to increase the pool of active users in the Messaging app, which is currently only popular in the US and a few countries. The iMessage feature, an instant messenger supported only across Apple devices, will act more as a social media to compete directly with WhatsApp and Telegram. 5 iPhone Tricks You Need to Know The Messaging app will now include new ways to easily access the content people send for you. The Shared Stacks function will take the images downloaded from this program to the News and Photos applications. Photos that arrive via the Message app will be grouped (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

iOS 15: Photos smarter

One of the coolest additions to the new iOS are new features that land in the Photos app. Now it has a new OCR feature to recognize text in images. Apple promises that the system’s artificial intelligence can identify all types of text to allow the user to select and copy what is written.

Photos now also appear in Spotlight search for ease the localization. Instead of the filename, a thumbnail shows what it looks like. And an interactive memory feature was introduced, with the possibility of reviewing events such as a presentation on canvas, with background music that adapts to the system and other cool options.

iOS Photos app now reads Google Lens style image content