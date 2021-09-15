how-to-create-quick-custom-commands-in-bixby

Bixby is Samsung’s virtual assistant, available on Galaxy line phones. Despite not having the same popularity as Siri and Google Assistant, it is an interesting option to receive voice commands, automate routines with your device and control other devices.

How to create routines using Bixby

Through the Bixby app, you can create custom voice commands. Thus, when registering a word or phrase, the wizard will execute specific commands, chosen by the user. For example: when configuring the “Good morning” command, you can choose actions such as showing news, playing your favorite music, and even reporting events or weather forecasts. Want to create your commands? Check out the walkthrough below.

Bixby: how to create quick and custom commands

Step 1: Open the Bixby app on your Samsung phone and tap the three-bar icon to open the menu .

Access the menu of the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: then select the option “Quick commands”.

Open the quick commands section (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3: All your configured commands will be displayed on this screen. To enter a new option, tap the “+” icon located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Add a new command (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: Start configuring the command. First, type or use the microphone icon to speak the expression that will be used to activate the action. It is possible to use a single word or a phrase.

Create the expression for the quick command (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: then select “Add a command” to choose between actions possible.

Choose the responses to the command (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot )

Step 6: To choose your command, the app allows you to open the list of options, speak or type. In this step by step, the first option was chosen.

Choose a way to insert the response command (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 7: The app will display a list of apps and services phone with available commands. Tap on either one to proceed.

Command capsules are available for services from Samsung and some third-party apps (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 8: select one of the available commands or try configure the action itself by the app.