hell-let-loose:-multiplayer-fps-to-beta-on-ps5

Hell Let Loose is the new online multiplayer FPS from Black Matter Pty and Team17. Set in World War II, the shooter will open an open beta for PlayStation 5 owners to try out the game in advance. In the testing phase, the available mode will be Battle of the Forest of Hürtgen, from against 17 players.

PS5: New system update will bring 3D audio to TV and more

Hideo Kojima wants to create games that “change in real time”

Created by modder, Rainbow Six Black Ops 2.0 brings together 7 games of the franchise

The beta will start on the day17 in September, at 7:00 am (Eastern Time), and until 17 September, also at 7am. You do not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play in the period.