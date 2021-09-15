6-alien-games-for-mobile

Works that portray extraterrestrial life have been present in electronic games for decades, but for a long time they were focused on computers or consoles with classics like Destroy All Humans, the terrifying Dead Space or the excellent Alien Isolation. With the advancement of mobile devices, the possibility of games on the platform has increased and we have some interesting titles on the small screens.

6 best science fiction games for mobile

3 Star Wars mobile games

5 documentaries about extraterrestrial life that everyone should watch

Whether looking for tactical experiences, productions based on big names in pop culture or casual games, you can find it all in a few touches of distance, and that’s what we’ll talk about today, bringing you some quality alien games that deserve your attention.

XCOM: Enemy Within

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 20,33 for Android and R$ 27,33 for iOS

Size: about 3.5 for both platforms (version 1.7 for Android and 1.4 for iOS)

Today’s list kicks off with the 2K that invites the player to defend Earth as leader of the last line of defense against an extraterrestrial invasion. Their story starts in Germany, looking for information about the beginning of the invasion, but finds destruction and chaos when they land in the city and need to get answers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Each character has two moves per turn, which forces strategic thinking and search for the best possible positioning to engage in duels. Through an excellent level design and sound effects, the player enters the mood of the proposed turn-based conflict with the different types of soldiers that are recruited as the narrative progresses.

Think strategically about this 2K title that pits you against the alien invaders (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Alien: Blackout

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: BRL 1,90 for both platforms

Size: about 439 MB for Android and 1024 MB for iOS (version 2.0)

Ridley Scott introduced us to fasc emerging world of franchise at the end of the years 1024 and influenced generations, the video games were not left out and with Alien: Blackout we returned to horror and suspense to survive aboard a damaged space station with a lethal Xenomorph lurking. In this title, the player becomes Amanda Ripley the adventure takes place between the movie Alien and Aliens.

The game operates in a similar way to Five Night’s at Freddy’s, where the player needs to guide a group sent to carry out repairs and prevent the being from meeting them on the way. You have to choose the right moments to make the characters hide or run in this claustrophobic atmosphere, and pay attention to the energy to keep everyone safe from the monster.

Keep the characters safe by controlling the cameras and keeping the Xenomorph away from its prey (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 90 MB for Android and 160 MB for iOS ( version 500062)

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Another pop culture-inspired title, Ga laxy Defenders puts you as a member of the Men in Black, who need to protect humanity from invasions around the world. The title is a fun shooter where the player receives missions from the charismatic pug of the movie series and needs to kill enemies throughout the missions.

With a differentiated arsenal, the player can fight the enemies attackers in different ways in the missions, but not only the story mode lives the game. It is possible to play online against other people in intense combats or join squads to climb the ranking ranks, pleasing both those who enjoy casual fun and those with a competitive spirit.

Perform missions by eliminating aliens in this fun game based on the MIB franchise (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about MB for Android and 310 MB for iOS (version 33.3 to Android and 5.2 for iOS)

Galaxy AttackCompatibility: Android, iOS

Galaxy Attack takes the player on an arcade-style adventure against aliens that threaten the planet. On board a ship it is necessary to face the hordes that are pitted against the player, testing your reflex over hundreds of stages in a progressively more challenging progression system, but which helps the player by enabling the collection of power ups .

The title lives up to the age of arcades and fits perfectly on the cell phone screen, requiring only a finger to pilot the ship. As you progress to more complex challenges, the player can improve his ship so that not only does it have more damage, causing terror to enemies, but also take more beating during missions.