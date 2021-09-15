litecoin-cryptocurrency-rises-30%-after-fake-news-release

A false report last Monday (11) which was retweeted by Litecoin’s official Twitter profile ended up increasing the value of the cryptocurrency, and then made it plummet, when it was confirmed that the information was not valid.

The fake news said that the retail giant Walmart was closing a partnership with Litecoin to accept the currency as a form of payment. When the news was retweeted by the cryptoactive’s official Twitter profile, people understood that the information was real, which caused a high of more than 24% in the value of the cryptocurrency, with the value reaching around US$ 231,11 (Close of BRL 1.215 in the current quotation).

The release with the information was submitted by TheGlobeNewsWire, one of the largest press release distribution platforms in the world, and was published by many news sites. According to the official responsible for retweeting the information on Litecoin’s official profile, he believed the information was real when he saw the Reuters website posting about the partnership.