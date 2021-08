Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

A human tragedy is taking place because of this showdown on the EU-Belarus border. Because armed Belarusian security forces do not allow immigrants to return to Belarus, while Polish border guards and army officers prevent them from continuing their journey through Poland.

Poland announced today that it is deploying 1,000 more soldiers to stop the migration wave.