penguin-to-win-spin-off-on-hbo-max-in-the-same-universe-as-the-batman

Warner Bros seems to be pretty excited about the upcoming The Batman — so much so that this week it announced a new series spin-off based on the movie that hasn’t even premiered yet. The series will be focused on the villain Pinguim, who will be in the new feature lived by actor Colin Farrell.

According to Deadline, the new series will follow the same molds as spin-off focused on Commissioner Gordon, who had already been announced earlier. That means it will be exclusive to HBO Max and will feature Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark as executive producers. Lauren LeFranc, from Agents of SHIELD, has been chosen to be the showrunner.

The little information we have about the new Penguin has already impressed, starting with the look (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

Details are still scarce, as the project would be in the initial stage of development. However, according to sources connected to Warner, the series is being described internally as a story of the emergence of Penguin as the villain we know from the comics and that this journey would be strongly inspired by the classic Scarface, implying that the focus should really be on Gotham’s criminal underworld.

