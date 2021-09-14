researchers-recreate-neanderthal-man-with-skull-tumor;-see-images

Tumors accompany the human species and other species already extinct, such as Neanderthals, for thousands of years. Now, a team of Dutch researchers and artists have recreated the bust of young Krijn, a Neanderthal man (Homo neanderthalensis) who died ago 13 thousand years, in 3D. Interestingly, he had a tumor growing in his skull and, with reproduction, it is possible to observe how the cancer affected the physiognomy of his face.
The “new story” of Neanderthal Krijn starts in , when an amateur paleontologist found a piece of the skull, more precisely the superciliary arch of the left portion of the frontal bone, while searching for collected sediments. at the bottom of the North Sea off the coast of Holland. Almost 70 years later, researchers and artists used the fragments to create Krijn’s bust, including the bulge above her. right eyebrow, where the tumor was.
It is worth noting that this is the first time that a Tumor has been documented in Neanderthal remains, according to those responsible for the reconstruction.
Who was Neanderthal Krijn? And what type of tumor did you have?
According to a study published in the Journal of Human Evolution in 2001, Krijn was a young carnivore and inhabited the Doggerland region, a vast swath of land between the UK and continental Europe, which is now submerged. According to the authors, his body had no evidence of a seafood diet.
In addition, it was possible to observe a lesion above Krijn’s eyebrow, which indicated the presence of a tumor known as an intradiploic epidermoid cyst. These cysts are uncommon and slow-growing lesions, benign in most cases, especially when they are small, such as Krijn’s.
However, the condition may be associated with a number of symptoms that may have affected Neanderthal life. For example, Krijn may have experienced pain and swelling in the area, as well as headaches, dizziness, seizures, or visual problems. On the other hand, it is possible that he never had a complication due to the tumor. These are just speculations.
For the re-creation, Adrie Kennis, one of those responsible for the feat and part of Kennis & Kennis Reconstructions, says that, in addition to the found fragment, other skulls from known Neanderthals and data on the eyes, hair and skin color of this species.
Despite Krijn’s cancer diagnosis, the bust portrays him with an especially happy smile. Currently, the only piece of the species with a skull tumor is on display at the National Museum of Antiquities (RMO), in the Netherlands.
To check the details of the recreation process, watch the following video, with English subtitles:
