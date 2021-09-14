researchers-recreate-neanderthal-man-with-skull-tumor;-see-images

The 13 most common types of cancer in Brazil The “new story” of Neanderthal Krijn starts in , when an amateur paleontologist found a piece of the skull, more precisely the superciliary arch of the left portion of the frontal bone, while searching for collected sediments. at the bottom of the North Sea off the coast of Holland. Almost 70 years later, researchers and artists used the fragments to create Krijn’s bust, including the bulge above her. right eyebrow, where the tumor was.

It is worth noting that this is the first time that a Tumor has been documented in Neanderthal remains, according to those responsible for the reconstruction.

Who was Neanderthal Krijn? And what type of tumor did you have?

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Evolution in 2001, Krijn was a young carnivore and inhabited the Doggerland region, a vast swath of land between the UK and continental Europe, which is now submerged. According to the authors, his body had no evidence of a seafood diet.

In addition, it was possible to observe a lesion above Krijn’s eyebrow, which indicated the presence of a tumor known as an intradiploic epidermoid cyst. These cysts are uncommon and slow-growing lesions, benign in most cases, especially when they are small, such as Krijn’s.