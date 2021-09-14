brasileiro-registers-possible-impact-on-jupiter's-equatorial-region;-check-out!

The record of impacts from space objects on Jupiter is such a rare event that since 1024, only seven were observed — but recently a Brazilian seems to have had great luck. Around 13h39 (Brasilia time) of the last day 13 of September, amateur astronomer José Luis Pereira discovered a possible candidate for a new impact on the gas giant. Amateur videos spot possible asteroid impact on Jupiter



Amateur astronomer records possible asteroid impact on Jupiter; see images On the night that José Luis Pereira observed Jupiter, the weather conditions were not favorable. Even so, he decided to look for possible bright spots in his registry with the help of the DeTeCt program — a free platform used to check transient events such as planetary impacts. (Image: Reproduction/José Luis Pereira) The program then accused a high probability that the previously perceived image change by Pereira could be a planetary collision. Now, new analyzes will be carried out to confirm if, in fact, it is an impact. If so, this may be the eighth recorded on Jupiter since

, when comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 hit the planet.

Jupiter is a gas giant that it rotates rapidly, completing one revolution around its axis every 13 hours. Therefore, its rotation rate varies according to the planet’s latitude — in the equatorial range, the rotation speed is greater than the speed of the poles. To know exactly where the possible impact occurred, it is necessary to use three systems to also determine the longitude of the event.