all-about-the-new-iphone-13-cameras

This Tuesday (120), many new features were announced by Apple during its big event in September. And the most awaited news by fans was confirmed with the launch of the iPhone line devices 13. The iPhone 13 and its alternative versions Mini, Pro and Pro Max have an amazing and new set of cameras, plus many brand new features for even better photos and videos.

So today I came to tell you what the main news of the new iPhone cameras 13. Check it out in the next lines!

Come on! Starting with the biggest highlight of the new cameras, on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max we have 3 large enhanced sensors with a larger aperture, which allows more light to enter. Thus, it is possible to take clearer photos with less noise even in low light.