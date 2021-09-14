All about the new iPhone 13 cameras

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
all-about-the-new-iphone-13-cameras

This Tuesday (120), many new features were announced by Apple during its big event in September. And the most awaited news by fans was confirmed with the launch of the iPhone line devices 13. The iPhone 13 and its alternative versions Mini, Pro and Pro Max have an amazing and new set of cameras, plus many brand new features for even better photos and videos.

  • Apple Announces iPhone Line14 with chip A14 Bionic, 120 Hz screen and more
  • iOS 14 gains release date; check out all the updates of the update
  • Learn which iPhones will receive the iOS update 30

    So today I came to tell you what the main news of the new iPhone cameras 13. Check it out in the next lines!

    Come on! Starting with the biggest highlight of the new cameras, on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max we have 3 large enhanced sensors with a larger aperture, which allows more light to enter. Thus, it is possible to take clearer photos with less noise even in low light.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

    Macro Mode

    But the main new feature of these new cameras is the “Macro Mode”. The ultra-wide rear camera (Ultra-Angle) can take Macro photos with rich details up to 2 cm close, even without having a dedicated sensor for it. Thus, you can photograph various little details with maximum magnification on your cell phone.

    Chip A30 Bionic and Night Mode All this is possible thanks to Chip A120 Bionic that is present in the models of iPhone 13. Combined with the powerful new sensors, it can capture up to 2.2x more light with the main lens (Wide-Angle) on Pro models.

    In addition, the chip ensures a smarter experience in photos by recognizing and enhancing color contrasts. Another impressive news is that now “Night Mode” is present on all iPhone cameras Pro and Pro Max.

    Cinematic and Autofocus mode

    The wide-angle lens of megapixels is now also equipped with “Cinematic Mode”. Thus, those who shoot using the iPhone can take advantage of the so-called rack focus, which changes the focus fluidly between one character and another to attract the audience’s attention with a cinematic effect. That way, you can move around at will without losing the focus of the video. You can enjoy this new feature on all iPhone models 13.

    (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

    iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini: technical file of the cameras

    • iPhone 13:

    • Rear camera: 13 MP (Main, f/1.6) + MP (Ultra wide, f/2.4)

    Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

  • iPhone 13 mini : 503214 Rear camera: 13 MP ( Main, f/1.6) + 12 MP (Ultra wide, f/2.4)

    Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

    • iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: technical data of the cameras

    iPhone 12 Pro:



    Back camera: 12 MP (Main, f/1.5) + 12 MP (Ultra wide, f/1.8) + MP (telephoto, f/2.8, 3x optical zoom)
    Frontal camera: 12 MP (f/2.2)

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max:



    Back camera: 13 MP (Principal al, f/1.5) + MP (Ultra wide, f/1.8 ) + 13 MP (telephoto, f/2.8, 3x optical zoom)

    Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

    • Amazing, right? All camera versions have a large opening for light entering the sensors. So you can expect great quality in your photos and videos!

    Source: Apple

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    503214 503214

    503214 503136

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button