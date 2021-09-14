apple-fitness+-gains-more-modalities-and-will-be-launched-in-brazil

With a lot of emphasis and hook with the new Apple Watch Series 7, Apple announced the expansion of the Fitness + service for more 15 countries, including Brazil. The company’s idea was to use the new smart watch, and its improved features, such as a trampoline, to offer more features to the exercise app.

How import workouts from Apple Fitness to Strava

Apple Fitness+ offers workouts and workouts for Apple Watch owners

How to share workouts and compete with friends using the Apple Watch

Initially, Fitness + only reached six countries: Australia , Canada, United States, Ireland, New Zealand and United Kingdom. Now, in addition to Tupinikim lands, the service also lands in Austria, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Russia and Switzerland.

The app has Integrated support between Apple devices (Image: Playback/Apple)

The service is focused on the practice of physical exercise at a distance, in several different modalities such as Yoga, Pilates and localized gymnastics. The activities are done at home, with the repetition of displayed movements and monitoring of body activity with the watch. Thus, it is possible to know how many calories were burned in the session, how are the heartbeats or the duration of the activity.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The “new” app will count with features to make the experience more complete:

Group training with SharePlay

Pause and resume from any device

Improved training filters

Guided Meditation

Trains to prepare for the snow season

Podcasts and motivation

Fitness + will have the area Artist Spotlight updated with new workouts based on songs by Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Imagine Dragons and Nicki Minaj. The series dedicates an entire playlist of exercises to a single artist: every Monday, for four weeks, new workouts with songs from each of them will appear on the service associated with different modalities.

Choose the artist and the favorite mode to burn more calories (Image: Playback/Apple)

Training types include activities such as cycling, rowing, yoga and dancing, in addition to covering several popular music genres such as Rock, Pop, R&B and a dozen other options. It is still unclear whether this feature will be adapted to the local Brazilian reality, with national artists and songs best known by these bands.

New accounts will enjoy a free one-month trial period, this period can be extended to three if the Apple Watch is purchased. Apple One Premiere bundle subscribers will also receive access to Fitness + as a freebie.

Apple Fitness + requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or higher running the latest watchOS version to function. You must also have a device from the company to monitor on TV (Apple TV), iPad or iPhone.

Monthly subscription costs US$ 9,660 in the US, but prices and release date in Brazil have yet to be revealed. This information is likely to arrive with the launch of the smart watch here or with the OS update to iOS , scheduled for 20 September 503205.

Source: Apple