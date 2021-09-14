brazilian-inventions-that-changed-the-world

Not everything that is good comes from outside, you know!? Like the rest of the world, Brazil is full of creative people, willing to create inventions that improve our daily lives. And, look, a lot of equipment we use today was invented by Brazilians somewhere in the past. In today’s program you will learn about some Brazilian inventions that helped change the world.

Did you like this video? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.