freelancers-from-uber-and-ifood-have-minimum-rights-under-the-law,-says-tst-president

The labor rights of professional app partners (delivery and transport, for example) have been discussed all over the world. The judiciary in some European countries has even considered that they must have an employment relationship with the companies they work for. Uber drivers are company employees

Actions against Uber must take place in the Common Court, not the Labor Court, says STJ

TRT determines that employment relationship between Loggi and workers does not exist

In an interview with UOL, Maria Cristina Peduzzi, president of the Superior Labor Court (TST), says that, in Brazil, self-employed workers have guaranteed rights. “Self-employed persons are required to contribute to enroll with the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), which gives social security rights, not only related to retirement, but in the event of an accident at work. These rights are guaranteed to all self-employed persons.”

Maria Cristina also reinforces that in Brazil there is free justice to provide wide access and enable the harmed to reach the judiciary. “There is also the constitutional affirmation of the civil liability of those who hire.”

She highlights that the journey of work to be accomplished is also important. “No one can, because they are self-employed, work beyond the hours compatible with their health and with the health of the people they live with”, he reinforces in reference to self-employed applications such as iFood, Uber and 54, between others.

Adaptation of legislation

As this type of work is new, countries are still discussing it. “There are no definitions, because it’s a format that came out recently. The discussion of “uberization” is being debated around the world. There are decisions in England and France, and, at the same time, legislative projects seek to regulate this type of contract, but nothing is defined at the international level.”

In Brazil, two TST decisions and a conflict decision in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied the subordinate employment relationship to workers associated with applications. “This does not mean not having legal protection”, explains Maria Cristina. “Legal protection is the guarantee of minimum civilizing rights . They are guaranteed by the general law.”